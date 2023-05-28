Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Stock Performance
Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.03.
About Argo Group International
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.