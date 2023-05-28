NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NG opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.85. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

