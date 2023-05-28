Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $468,919.48 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 17,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $468,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 445,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,255.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $42,400.00.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $44,288.00.
  • On Monday, April 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $48,576.00.
  • On Monday, April 10th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $53,408.00.
  • On Monday, April 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $50,400.00.
  • On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $42,368.00.
  • On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $48,512.00.
  • On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $48,448.00.
  • On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00.

Upstart Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of UPST stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.46. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $54.69.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Compass Point upped their price target on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

