Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $468,919.48 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 17,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $468,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 445,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,255.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $42,400.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $44,288.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $48,576.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $53,408.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $50,400.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $42,368.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $48,512.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $48,448.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.46. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $54.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Compass Point upped their price target on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

