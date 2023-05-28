Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Sells $498,450.00 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE:ONTO opened at $109.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,541,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

