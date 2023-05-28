Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $628,600.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,348.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,468.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,475.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.