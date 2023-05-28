BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.47. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,412 shares during the period. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

