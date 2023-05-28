BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of BVXV opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.47. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.