Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Stock Performance

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Conformis has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $1.33. Conformis had a negative net margin of 74.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.43%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000.

About Conformis

(Get Rating)

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.