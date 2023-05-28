Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Conformis Stock Performance
Shares of CFMS stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Conformis has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000.
About Conformis
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
Further Reading
