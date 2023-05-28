Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Conn's Trading Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ CONN opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.74. Conn’s has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.53.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn's
About Conn's
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
