Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Conn’s Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ CONN opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.74. Conn’s has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.53.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 383,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 275,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

