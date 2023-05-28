Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

Featured Stories

