StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised StealthGas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $3.05 on Friday. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 2,823.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

