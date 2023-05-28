StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised StealthGas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $3.05 on Friday. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
