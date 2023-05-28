Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of LOAN opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.75%.

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,598,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 10,319 shares of company stock worth $51,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598,236 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 109,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 75,662 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 123,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 45,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

