Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.76.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $103.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.