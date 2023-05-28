IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ISEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.45.

ISEE opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,500 shares of company stock worth $6,752,471 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in IVERIC bio by 48.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 557,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 180,885 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,243,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,247,000 after acquiring an additional 150,021 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth about $6,232,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in IVERIC bio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,517,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 231,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

