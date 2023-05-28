Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSYS. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.