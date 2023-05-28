Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of MARPS opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.
Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
