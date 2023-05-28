ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

ODP Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ODP opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.78. ODP has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ODP in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 875.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ODP during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ODP by 2,326.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

