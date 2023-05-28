ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
ODP Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ ODP opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.78. ODP has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ODP in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 875.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ODP during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ODP by 2,326.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
ODP Company Profile
The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ODP (ODP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.