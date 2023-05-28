Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

RCON stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

