Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $29.94.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.38) by $1.88. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -9.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.