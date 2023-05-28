Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $29.94.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.38) by $1.88. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -9.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.