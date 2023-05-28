Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) EVP Michael S. Karr Sells 12,848 Shares

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $36,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 493,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after acquiring an additional 394,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.