Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Price Performance
Shares of TRT stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $5.49.
About Trio-Tech International
