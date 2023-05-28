Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $180.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.25. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

