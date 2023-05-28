vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -1.20. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.