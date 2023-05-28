Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1 %

CW stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.92. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $444,305 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

