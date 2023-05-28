United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.63.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 33.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,685. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 34.8% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 109.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Stories

