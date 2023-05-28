Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. Cameco has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 1,175.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

