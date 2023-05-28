Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Cameco Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. Cameco has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $31.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Further Reading
