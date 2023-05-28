Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.44.
Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE VET opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
