U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

U.S. Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

