Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Stoneridge Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $16.51 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $454.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Stoneridge by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,049,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after buying an additional 677,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,046,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after buying an additional 122,481 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 22.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 321,962 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,597,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

