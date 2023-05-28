Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $35.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 61.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

