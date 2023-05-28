Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of REED opened at $3.05 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($1.21). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,582.74% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

