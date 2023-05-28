Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

