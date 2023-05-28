Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Citizens Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $1.74 on Friday. Citizens has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter.

In other Citizens news, insider Michelle Cormier 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. In other Citizens news, insider Michelle Cormier 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. Also, CEO Gerald Shields acquired 55,000 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,286 shares in the company, valued at $262,791.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Citizens by 285.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

