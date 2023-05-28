Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.67. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In other news, SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,044.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,437 shares of company stock valued at $578,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

