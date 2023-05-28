Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

Shares of IBA opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $66.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

About Industrias Bachoco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 881.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

