Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance
Shares of IBA opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $66.25.
About Industrias Bachoco
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.
