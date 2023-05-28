Belden (NYSE:BDC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BDC. Benchmark lifted their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. Belden has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Belden by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Belden by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

