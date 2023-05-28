Craig Hallum Trims Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Target Price to $20.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie cut Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $27.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 55,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

