Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $390.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $379.73.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $394.80. The company has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.51.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

