Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

