NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $440.00 at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.73.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.51. The company has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $394.80.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.