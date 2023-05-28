Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.