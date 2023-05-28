Piper Sandler Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $123.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Splunk from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Splunk Stock Up 4.1 %

SPLK stock opened at $99.58 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,922,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 11,675.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 706,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 117.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,010,000 after acquiring an additional 687,938 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

See Also

