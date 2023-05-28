NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $475.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.73.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $394.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $135,351,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.