NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $475.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.73.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $394.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

