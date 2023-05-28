Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $74.33 on Friday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 223,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after buying an additional 449,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.