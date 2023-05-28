Credit Suisse Group Trims Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Target Price to $75.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

