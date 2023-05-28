Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $38.80 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 335168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hibbett by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hibbett by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Trading Down 11.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $499.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Articles

