Analysts Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Price Target at $14.50

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.10.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

