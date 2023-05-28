Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSAT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. Viasat has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Viasat

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,607 shares of company stock worth $63,644. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 47.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,295,000 after buying an additional 3,331,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after buying an additional 452,198 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,272,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,194,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after buying an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after buying an additional 342,499 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.