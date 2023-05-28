Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $159.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.48 and its 200-day moving average is $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

