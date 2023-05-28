StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

